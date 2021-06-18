I am writing regarding an article that just came out in The Daily Sun (June 16), "Idea of Expanded Historic District Gets Chilly Reception." In the article, it said that, "Another development potential on the council's mind Monday involves the Pemaco building at 622-634 Main St. The building, which has been listed for sale at $1050,000, is now under contract, according to the website for REMAX Bayside."
Please, please, please tell me that it isn't the city of Laconia that is spending yet more taxpayers' money to buy the Pemaco Building.
Frances Woodard
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.