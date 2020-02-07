To The Daily Sun,
Abutters and concerned citizens of Holderness wish to inform the public about the Pemi Fish and Game Club’s recent addition of a 650-yard high-powered rifle range and current construction of a previously denied 1,000-yard shooting range on Beede Road in Holderness. These expansions have not been approved by the Town of Holderness and threaten the nature of our rural community.
These shooting ranges are being used for multiple shooting matches with high-caliber weapons that disrupt the peace and tranquility of our community. These expansions by the club also increase traffic on our scenic roads and infringe upon the privacy of neighboring Holderness residents.
It has been acknowledged that gunfire from the club can be heard on Rattlesnake Mountain and the surrounding Squam Lake area. These unregulated expansions by the club may also adversely affect our summer tourism and economy. This private shooting club has expanded beyond its intended use and reasonable regulations must be enforced for the safety of Holderness residents and visitors.
We encourage all interested parties to contact the Town of Holderness to express opinions regarding this very important issue. Mail: Holderness Town Hall, PO Box 203, Holderness, NH 03245; phone: 603-968-2145; Email: administrator@holderness-nh.gov.
Diane Downing
Keith and Joyce Farrell
Richard and Priscilla Farrell
David Haley
Jacqulyn Jewell
Martha Richards
Brian and Sara Weinberg
Holderness
