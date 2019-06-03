To The Daily Sun
Please don't release balloons into the air as part of any celebration! The US Fish and Wildlife Service has issued a reminder as we go into the season that sees graduations, weddings, outdoor parties, and reverent ceremonies that balloons cause wildlife deaths both on land and in the oceans. Birds become entangled in the strings, ocean wildlife can mistake balloons that fall into the water and become submerged for food. These deaths are slow and painful. What of the balloons that are not encountered by wildlife? They litter the landscape for decades and become entangled in trees and shrubs. I know this firsthand as I have been "gifted" the sight for the past 3 years now of a blue mylar balloon hanging from the top of a tall spruce tree in my yard. That tree will die of old age before that balloon breaks down. Please reconsider the use of balloons at your next gathering.
Lisa Morin
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.