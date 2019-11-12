To The Daily Sun,
Dear Mr Toth,
For all your bluster about the proliferation of “fake news” and your insistence upon broadening one’s source of information, my attention was inexorably drawn to the segment of your letter about the dissemination of “conspiracy theories.”
My particular point is your assertion that, while “right wing” conspiracy theories are allowed to proliferate, “Conspiracy theories from the far-left are exposed and stopped by left-leaning news sources before they reach the mainstream media.”
As I read that line, I was struck dumb by the blatant hypocrisy on display. You mention the so-called “pizzagate” scandal that occupied the media for a while, calling it a conspiracy theory, despite the fact that it well served as a metaphor for actual pedophilia and sex crimes committed by members of the government. The arrest of Jeffrey Epstein was a result of this increased scrutiny.
Your mention of “pizzagate” does seem to be an effort to deflect scrutiny from your previous statement: “Conspiracy theories from the far-left are exposed and stopped by left-leaning news sources before they reach the mainstream media.”
How about I mention an example in order to broaden YOUR sources of information and to provide some much-needed partisan balance to the “fake news” conversation?
Okay, here goes:
For two years, the “left-leaning” media blatantly lied to the American people, by insisting without evidence that Donald Trump and his presidential campaign staff “colluded” with a foreign government to interfere with the result of the National Election. Despite constant lies, misrepresentation of reality, and a complete disregard for the dignity, reputation, and families of the people involved, the mainstream media continued to advance this disgusting miscarriage of journalistic integrity despite the millions of taxpayer dollars and thousands of man-hours dedicated to proving a lie to be true.
This actually happened. Not only did it happen, but on some “left-leaning” news sources, it CONTINUES TO HAPPEN.
Before slinging mud upon others, make sure your own shoes are clean.
Okay?
Chris Maillet
Alton
