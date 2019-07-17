To The Daily Sun,
Maybe retired Boomers have nothing better to do than compose editorial posts. But when Mr. Joseph's letter ". . . recommended people start using other delivery services. . ." against UPS, I couldn't help but get fired me up similarly to when earlier posts denigrated various postal clerks and the whole of the USPS.
Proverbial question: Do a few bad apples means the whole orchard is rotten? Case in point: I occasionally order from Crate & Barrel (C&B). I just learned they auto-fill FEDEX for delivery. I have had three C&B deliveries over the past week; all three went to different addresses, albeit all on my street.
By design, I planned to remain at home for my last packages during what appeared to be the approximate delivery time. Sure enough, FEDEX drives up with my two boxes. First words out of his mouth: You need to get a sign on the street! No smile. No "Good Morning." Really? I've been in my home 32 years with no problem with any of the three carriers until recently. When I asked him if he had been the one delivering my other packages, he retorts: "I wouldn't know. We have five drivers in this city alone." Then repeats: "You need to get a sign on the street." And departs.
What brazen arrogance. Do I not support his income? I was smoldering. On the other hand, my awesome C&B customer service rep, who has supported me through these awkward exchanges, informs me that moving forward they will note any future packages of mine to be shipped UPS. Thank you.
No need to rant and rave. No need to chastise the whole organization. Just saying. . .
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
