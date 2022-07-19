To The Daily Sun,

Education currently comprises 23.2% of the New Hampshire state budget. While our funding per student is top 10 in the nation, the increasingly expensive voucher program is siphoning money away from public schools and into private schools. Now, thanks to Republican efforts, the fundamental separation of church and state has been eroded, paving the way for taxpayer funding to go to religious schools as well. Shouldn’t taxpayer money go to public schools, accountable to the public, subject to public oversight?

