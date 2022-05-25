To The Daily Sun,
An American citizen who decides to run for a political office has my sincere admiration, since he or she subjects themselves to the intense scrutiny of the press and the general public. It seems that a voter might not like all the characteristics of a candidate. That is their problem. I have found a candidate I like very much. Is he perfect? I don't know but I have listened to him, and so far I agree with him in all the subjects he has discussed. You should listen to him, I think that you will agree with me that he will make a great U.S. Senator. Oh, who is he — he is Don Bolduc, native son of New Hampshire and candidate for U.S. Senator in the fall elections.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
