To The Daily Sun,
I deliver mail in Laconia. Some thing that has not been mentioned is that mail carriers and homeowners both touch the door handles on the mailboxes every day. Its not practical for me to disinfect every handle but if the homeowner would disinfect their handle every day before they open the box and again after they close the door, that would be wonderful! We currently do NOT have anyone with Covid-19 working in Laconia and Gilford. Help us keep it that way!
Ellen Fortgang
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.