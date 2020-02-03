To The Daily Sun,
As a retired Marine Corps officer, I support Elizabeth Warren. Her commitment to supporting our service members resonates with me.
The sister of three veterans, Elizabeth knows it’s our duty to support service members and their families and make sure they receive the benefits they have earned. During her time setting up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and as a senator, she has put that duty front and center. For example, she helped obtain refunds for 80,000 military borrowers who were cheated on their student loans.
As president, she will continue to fight for veterans, service members, and our military families. She has a plan to guarantee that they receive the pay and benefits they have earned — and she will make sure that housing allowances keep pace with market rates — so that those who serve our country aren’t left behind by rising costs. She’ll build on the work the CFPB has done to protect members of our military from fraud by giving the agency additional authority to enforce the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
Elizabeth has also pledged to invest in the VA, and to empower whistleblowers who report wrongdoing. A vast majority of veterans who use VA care would recommend it to fellow veterans — but it’s critical that we make changes and provide more resources to ensure that VA care is the best it can be. Her plan will dedicate resources to filling staff vacancies, recruiting more doctors, modernizing infrastructure, and investing in state-of-the-art equipment.
Her plans will make sure our service members are supported, and that our government puts their best interests first — both while they are serving and after.
I’m excited to not just support Elizabeth in the upcoming election, but to organize for her in my community from now until election day. She has always stood by our service members and has made clear that she’ll continue to do so as president with the plans she has rolled out. Now, it’s on all of us to help her win.
Valerie Scarborough
Plymouth
