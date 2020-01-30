To The Daily Sun,
I am voting for Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic Primary on Feb. 11. Why? I believe she has the moral intelligence and integrity that we need in the Oval Office. And, all her life, she has been fighting for the middle class and the folks forgotten in society’s shadows.
I have been following Elizabeth ever since, in 2011, she succeeded in creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. To do that, she had to have perseverance, energy, and lots of spunk. Since then, she has been a major player in the Senate, working across the aisles to get lots of solid, beneficial legislation passed.
As a presidential primary candidate, she has set up a flawless campaign, crafted with intelligence and attention to detail, showing how good she is at management, in addition to her well-documented ability for in-depth analysis.
The Democrats are fortunate to have so many talented and capable candidates this year. There are, of course, some naysayers who always say a woman cannot win, but we can prove them wrong — if we stick to our instincts and vote for the best candidate — Elizabeth Warren.
Rep. Joyce Weston
NH House District 8
Plymouth, Hebron, Holderness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.