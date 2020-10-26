To The Daily Sun,
Here's a thought. With all the concerns regarding the USPS being able to deliver and return ballots in time to be accurately counted, perhaps all political candidates should cease and desist mailing out their campaign fliers that generally end up in the trash. That would relax a huge amount of delivery time by postal workers. I have never received so much campaign propaganda as I have this year. Eliminating the annoyance would be a huge help to postal workers though.
Mary Pelchat
Thornton
