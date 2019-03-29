To The Daily Sun,
Jonah Goldberg thinks that "Abolishing the Electoral College would be a mistake." — Union Leader, March 25. His six columns explaining why give me no more insight into this subject than my hours of search on the internet; implausible.
If Hillary Clinton had won the electoral vote, but lost the popular vote, I doubt that Goldberg would have written this article.
In 2016, the electoral vote did just what its 18th century framers were afraid of. The Electoral College should go the way of prohibition.
Dick Devens
Sandwich
(1) comment
Get rid of the electoral college and you will never see a presidential candidate In NH ever again - they will only be in CA, NY & FL.
