No one would deny that the population in the Lakes Region is growing fast; that new homes are going up all around us; and that the word is out that this is a great place to live, to work and to play. Yet, to become an ideal community we need more than the lakes, more than a new library, more than new business and much more parking. Most importantly, we need to raise our educational base. For our community to be truly prosperous, we need well educated graduates to fill increasingly challenging positions in business, the health sciences, finance, government, education, the environment and more. We need to make our schools the best they can be. Our children are our future and our communities’ future. The “new normal” must put education first.
Over the past two years our school board members have been challenged at every turn. It is doubtful that any previous board has faced as many peripheral issues, most completely out of their control, and unrelated to the educational core. Their countless meetings, hours of research, consultation and communication at all levels must be applauded. Amid it all they planned and executed with their educational leaders what was needed to keep Inter-Lakes students in touch with learning, obstacles be damned.
These experienced, committed and passionate board members need to be acknowledged community-wide. With the Inter-Lakes School District election just days away, this is our opportunity to return them for another term. I believe it is remarkable that all four incumbents Mark Billings, Howard Cunningham, Charles Hanson and Duncan Porter-Zuckerman dare to face whatever lies around the next corner. If re-elected, we will be most fortunate to have their experience and commitment back on the school board. This is not the time to "break-in" new school board members. The immediate need for the teachers and students is for growth and continuity, not for change and inexperience.
Every day our superintendent, administrators, teachers and we parents make important decisions that affect the learning, social and psychological growth of our children and grandchildren. Don’t minimize the awesomeness of this responsibility. Let us not pass up our opportunity to vote for the most qualified candidates to lead our children out from under the shadow of COVID and on to the excellence in learning they must have to become the professionals our communities need to reach that "ideal" we seek.
Please attend the Inter-Lakes School District Meeting on March 7 and vote to return Billings, Cunningham, Hanson and Porter-Zuckerman for another term.
Edward C. Touhey
Meredith
