To The Daily Sun,
I was pleased that candidate Andrew Hosmer mentioned my efforts to revitalize Lakeport during the recent mayoral debate, and that he expressed support for those efforts. I believe strongly that Lakeport’s revitalization could significantly improve the quality of life and economy in the area, and that this project could be an important step in revitalizing the entire city of Laconia.
I grew up in Gilford, own a house in Laconia, and I still consider this community my home. I’ve had the opportunity to travel throughout the US with my business, and I understand how special Laconia is. There is no place else like it and I cherish it.
That’s why I’m investing in the restoration of Lakeport. I believe that, working together, we can restore Lakeport to its past splendor — a family-oriented community that also attracts tourism where people can live, dine, shop, and enjoy entertainment. Laconia can also once again be an economically successful and diverse community full of thriving businesses. I saw this accomplished in Meredith in the 1970s and ’80s and I believe that we can achieve the same success in Lakeport — and throughout Laconia.
That’s why I’m supporting Andrew Hosmer for mayor. Andrew has proactively reached out to me and his vision for creating an economically and socially vibrant community will move Laconia into the future. It’s time for new ideas and new dreams, and Andrew Hosmer has shown me that he can help Laconia move successfully into the future.
Scott Everett
Nashua
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.