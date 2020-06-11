To The Daily Sun,
I just want to say that I am very proud of the people of Laconia and other nearby towns as well as Laconia’s public officials. I attended the Sunday, June 7 Black Live Matter (BLM) march in Laconia and everyone’s behavior was peaceful and dignified. Good job!
Right before I attended, a friend from another state who knew I was going to the march messaged and told me to be careful and not get hurt. I told her not to worry because this is New Hampshire! I was right.
I was at the event until the end. Everyone from the protestors to the police to those few who seemed to not agree with the protesters acted in an impeccable manner. No one made any trouble. There were no fights or looting and everyone went home quietly. Everyone seemed to be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. This is how protests should be conducted!
I was impressed by the size of the rally and march. It was large for a small city with relatively few people of color. I am happy more and more whites are taking racism seriously even when it might not affect them personally.
I also was impressed by the number of young people at the march and rally. It warms our hearts when we “veteran marchers,” who are getting to old to march as far as we once could, see young people picking up the proverbial torch and fighting social injustices we older protesters have been fighting or years. Please keep the faith and keep up the struggle!
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
