To The Daily Sun,
Remember to vote! Every vote counts! Both are refrains we hear every election cycle and maybe with just a bit more emphasis this political cycle.
As a candidate for state representative for Belknap County District 2 — Meredith and Gilford, it has been, to say the least, an interesting experience — and probably more so as an Independent. I guess one could say I have been flying under the radar — being spared the banter.
I am blown away by the evidence of dollars being spent even locally for mailers, roadside signs, and advertising. Both political groups and individual candidates have spent some serious dollars. I do hope most has been spent with our local printers! I did spend my potential salary if elected of $100 on a campaign card and if you were handed one I hope the community phone numbers will be useful. I am a strong advocate of recycling and anything I create having a purpose. But enough, as a column inch is worth money.
With only a few days before we go to the polls, I would like to thanks the many people who helped support my run with their letters to The Daily Sun and also thank The Daily Sun for providing a platform for candidates and their supporters. If elected, I truly hope I can fulfill your expectations.
As I said when I announced by candidacy as an independent — if given the opportunity to go to Concord, I go not as a politician, but a public servant. It is not my opinions I take to the state House, but I hope my ability to weed through the rhetoric, weigh the facts, and, hopefully, make the best decision on behalf of the people I represent.
The true driving force for my decision to take on these duties is Belknap County. I want to help return that spirit of collaboration that existed in the county and got us through some tough times together. As a county, we were once in the forefront of initiatives, not just for our support of business and industry, but the commitment to all aspects that enhanced not only the prosperity of our residents, but the quality of their lives. The county — including commissioners, employees, and elected state and local representatives — recognized the value of collaboration. That spirit of collaboration extended to working with non-profits, community services, environmental groups, education, business and industry.
We tackled so many issues — major unemployment, property foreclosures, business downturns, and lack of access to capital with the collapse of many financial institutions. Collaboratively, we worked to strengthen access to financing for our businesses, securing grants to upgrade the skills of the existing workforce, and raising the awareness of our youth and even the great community to the job opportunities that existed in our unique businesses and on the shop floors and in the offices of local industries with cutting edge technologies. We worked on access to the fiber highway for the benefit of business, education, and healthcare. Community collaboration fostered affordable housing initiatives, quality healthcare resources, preservation and conservation activities, as well as, enhanced educational, cultural and recreational opportunities.
In the Lakes Region, we are blessed with two great assets — our people and our natural resources. Going forward together, I believe as a county and region we can in a spirit of cooperation tackle the new and continuing challenges of spending and investing tax dollars, as well as, public and private funding wisely. Many of the challenges continue and past successes have brought new ones. Together, I believe we can continue to enhance our education system, raise the skills of our workforce, and grow our existing businesses and industries.
The challenges that continue are to retain our educated youth and young families by addressing the region’s ongoing need for quality housing, healthcare, and continuing education that is affordable, accessible and diverse. The drug crisis has to be addressed from a variety of directions if we are going to give addicts reasons and ways to recover and recognize their own worth. And lastly, we need to embrace our aging population, as there are issues, but also benefits.
It is in this spirit that I entered the race for the House of Representative with the hopes that I can help restore that Belknap County spirit of collaboration for the benefit of all we serve. I truly believe that together we can make a difference.
In closing, I encourage you to exercise the privilege of voting, but encourage you not to simply vote for a name you have seen on numerous signs. Know something about your candidates and what they have contributed to make a difference. Also just because you can vote for two or four in a district’s race and you only believe one of the two or three of the four are qualified to represent you, then only vote for them. Unfortunately, there are many instances of candidates winning because voters consider them the lesser of the “evils”.
Here’s to a vibrant, diverse, and creative future for Belknap County, the Lakes Region, and New Hampshire.
Eliza Leadbeater
Gilford
