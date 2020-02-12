To The Daily Sun,
This is a response to Luther Drake. First off, this is not a private group being formed, it is open to the public, all are invited. You, on the other hand, wished to form a private group rotating between houses, you cooking at each, but you don’t have your own home. You were also planning to leave some people out, making it PRIVATE.
CAP program managed center and supplied food. They do not own the Belmont Senior Center. Participants at the center have a difference of opinion with you over this, such as your idea of a new group, cooking, and who people donated their property to. The town of Belmont and the person willing to take on all of the responsibility of the use of the space, as well as a majority of the current participants. You, sir, are in the minority.
I had no part in the forming of this new group. Made not one decision. I was asked how I felt about the guidelines and agreed with the guidelines given. I take issue with people who say one thing and do another and I am vocal about it. I take issue with people who, like you and another who caused issues at Halloween and I will leave her nameless. Unlike you, I don’t feel the need to prejudice people against her. My attendance is not your business and I had been there even when you have not been.
As to my calling the police, yes, I did. When on the phone with someone at the center, the emotions and anger were very high. Tempers were inflamed by the taking of items that we all thought of as belonging not to CAP but Belmont seniors. After CAP representative stated that they would not take anything but food, office furniture and office equipment, They took a lot more. You were not there! I, along with others, felt it was the safest course to have the police to stop an escalation of the situation. That is what they are here for, to diffuse problems.
As to the manager, we all felt bad with her being in the middle between her employer and the seniors of Belmont.
None of what transpired on Jan. 30 needed to occur if only we had been listened to for the last month or had CAP followed through on their words. Had they not decided to take our belongings.
You seem to be inviting failure, but we will succeed, despite you!
I did call the Governor’s Office. There have been no threats, only action taken by people who care about being lied to, mistreated, and dismissed by words and deeds.
So, Belmont seniors, come help us create an amazing place to be active and happy. Please do not make any judgment based on a negative person’s words. I do think that the volunteers’ hours are enough, don’t you? Just my humble opinion, vastly different than yours!
Kristina Benoit
Belmont
