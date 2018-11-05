To The Daily Sun,
Holy cow!
I started a long, drawn out op-ed, about struggles to encourage folks to vote. And how important civics are. It was 6 paragraphs long when i stopped. It was not finished, and it never will be.
Just go VOTE!
Drag your friends, take your kids, bring your enthusiasm! Show them civics are important! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!
What are you waiting for?
Engaged citizen,
Daniel Lee Allen
(are you?)
Franklin
