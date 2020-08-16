To The Daily Sun,
I have had the pleasure and honor to have known David DeVoy for over 30-odd years and have the highest respect for his work within the military who retired years ago as a full bird colonel, as a business owner of three establishments, and as one of our current Belknap County commissioners. David has a great family and has lived in Sanbornton for many years.
My time of serving with David in field artillery, logistics, and special staff has always been as a professional, earning the respect of his peers and subordinates alike. Davids business sense will help our Senate District 2 succeed further if elected in lowering our taxes and good judgement for our constituents.
David’s reflection on me is that he’s pro life, believes in the Second Amendment, and has a business sense for running our district and state.
The biggest blessing is that he does not believe in added state taxes.
It’s hard enough to find workers in these times due to the virus at hand but David has kept his businesses working with his employees with his care and commitment for there welfare.
Please join me in supporting David DeVoy for State Senate, serving District 2.
Douglas Rasp
Sanbornton
