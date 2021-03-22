To The Daily Sun,
Every current member of Meredith American Legion Post 33 should plan to attend a special membership meeting at the Post on March 25, 7 p.m. It would be appreciated if all members of the Post, including Auxiliary and SAL, attended. This is a very important meeting to discuss the future of the Post, be there!
Doug Bolinder, First Vice Commander
Elliot Finn, Judge Advocate
