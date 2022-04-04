To The Daily Sun,
I would like to express my deepest gratitude, along with some well earned hugs and occasional pecks on the cheek to the nursing staff and professionals at the Genesis Rehab Center in Laconia. They treated and aided my wife for three months to a strong and full recovery of her broken ankle that she got in January.
They treated her with compassion and enthusiasm like no other. Their smiles and laughter always made the pain easier to bear. Being the other half, they made my visit very special. They helped me through some difficult times with their caring and kind assistance and care.
I will always be forever grateful to all of the ladies and gents who assisted my wife for those three months. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart.
Donald P. Isabelle
Laconia
