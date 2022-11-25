The Nov. 23 Jeff Robbins column in the Sun is another prime example of a writer so severely biased against anyone or anything Republican that he should be considered obsessed. His extreme descriptives of any Republican candidate mentioned are prime examples. His last paragraph extolls the “good news” for Democrats. He states that the only “case” that Republicans have is that Joe Biden fell off his bicycle and that Hunter also “once had a drug problem.” Wow, talk about someone so blind that they cannot see.
The 300-word limit here would not even begin to cover all of the president’s disastrous actions or the millions of dollars reaped by Hunter’s activities.
Right now, my biggest concern is Biden destroying our energy independence with one stroke of his pen on his first day in office. My electric bill has soared, heating oil is close to $6 a gallon, and there could even be a shortage this winter. Diesel fuel for delivery trucks is in the same situation and now affects the cost of everything that we buy. If a shortage does occur, it’s going to be a long winter.
Perhaps Mr. Robbins would be good enough to review his “thin gruel” description of the Republican case against the Democrats. Naw, not gonna happen. Probably doesn’t matter anyway, as the voters seem to be happy with the direction that Biden is taking us.
