To the Daily Sun
I am a firm believer of everyone having their say,that's what this country is all about. I have read many nasty letters from Mr. Boutin and let them pass as he's entitled to his feelings as I am mine.
Tony, this time you have crossed the line period. I believe that your letter Saturdays paper was irresponsible and malicious, and a huge lie!
I know that you might be a lonely man. To blame Democrats for the failure of our hospital is insane. I think it is time for you to seek help for yourself, period.
You truly need to see a psychologist to help you deal with real life issues that are currently experiencing. I cannot believe that any normal person reading your letter will believe such a crazy tail that you tried to spin.
The hospital is in trouble because of poor management by its president/CEO and Board of Directors period. I do not know of one person who is against LRGH becoming successful and operating properly again. Those are the folks responsible for the condition and finances of our hospital.Those are the folks that should resign from their positions for failing to act accordingly when they should have.
The entire staff of LRGH are outstanding are are dedicated employees and are extremely important to our Lakes Region. They are very professional and care for all patients as needed. Most times, they go above and beyond their assigned jobs to help all patients, especially now with this scary virus among us.
Your foolish assertion that the Democratic Party is responsible for the current condition of our beloved hospital is absurd and totally uncalled for, shame on you, Tony. Neither party has to listen to your garbage assertions or rants. If you have proof that either party is responsible, then prove it. Why don't you offer constructed ideas to fix the problem. You bare always so negative about everything you write.
I know that you are a very lonely senior Cctizen and a good Republican and that's fine, but please stop accusing the other party of creating the problem at LRGH. Instead you should put the blame where the blame is due. You need serious help Tony, serious help. I urge you to seek that help soon. Good luck! Now go away please!
Don Vachon
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.