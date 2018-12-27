To The Daily Sun,
I am continually amused at the arrogance of Trump supporter’s letters to the paper claiming that they are doing the public a great service by providing “facts” to “allow the reader to think for themselves.” Gee thanks, but I didn’t ask for your self righteousness to invade my reading space.
Oh yes, I know, freedom of speech — and that’s your right. Here’s mine then. If you need at least a quarter page of valuable newspaper space, capital letters every other sentence, numerous links, misspellings, and a monopoly on the letters section to try make your point, please try to recognize the fact you aren’t. Of course, you can’t see any other point of view than your own anyhow.
To be clear, I’m a Republican — because with your crowd you must be a commie lib if you don’t agree with everything he does — but I didn't expect the Beverly Hillbillies to be running this great country — and they are. Barely. Don’t blame the left because he’s a screw-up — he was that way long before the White House. It’s true he’s good at making money — for himself — but where’s yours that he promised?
Look on the bright side, though, when he’s out of office at least you’ll still have something to complain about, and The Sun will print your stuff.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
