To The Daily Sun,

Remember this about slavery and racism: As of 300 years ago, slavery had been a normal practice nearly worldwide throughout human history. In the U.S., free Blacks as well as whites owned slaves, e.g., in 1830 about 3,770 blacks owned slaves (https://tinyurl.com/42f6jah5).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.