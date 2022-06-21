To The Daily Sun,
There’s no legislative purpose to the Jan. 6 Committee. Its “report” is a professionally produced television propaganda extravaganza intended to smear former President Donald Trump and prevent his 2024 re-election as president.
Breaking a 200-year tradition, Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi appointed all committee members, only people who voted to impeach President Trump; the Republican leader’s appointees were rejected. Thus, witnesses know that perjured or incomplete anti-Trump testimony won’t be exposed and that their pro- or anti-Trump claims may impact their treatment by the media, employers, prosecutors, judges, and juries.
Why wasn’t the Capitol adequately protected? The committee refuses to investigate why President Trump’s Jan. 2, 2020 offer of 20,000 National Guard troops to protect the Capitol was refused despite known threats of violence, expected large crowds, and Capitol Police pleas for help before Jan. 6.
A veteran ABC “Nightline” producer created the committee’s one-sided television “report”, with members reading scripts from teleprompters. Evidence allegedly condemning former President Trump was cherry-picked from 1,000 witnesses and 140,000 documents. No contrary evidence is provided. No evidence is challenged, e.g., Chair Bennie Thompson’s proven false, inflammatory claim that police died on Jan. 6, defending the Capitol remained unchallenged; only unarmed protestors died at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
In a jury trial prosecutors opening statements couldn’t be as dishonest as the Jan. 6 Committee “report”; prosecutors know that defense attorneys will expose their omissions and tear their lies to shreds.
The Jan. 6 Committee allows no Republican-selected representatives to question witnesses to expose lies and biases, to present contrary and exculpatory evidence or theories, or to expose other misinformation. Under these circumstances every innocent defendant will be found guilty.
The Jan. 6 Committee report is simply taxpayer funded Democrat propaganda.
Don Ewing
Meredith
