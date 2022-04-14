To The Daily Sun,
You can expect Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace the established will of the American people with her own views. Justice Jackson will do what President Joe Biden and her supporters put her in place to do, i.e., to undermine our “democracy”.
Three things support this claim: Jackson’s judicial record, Jackson’s answers during questioning, and the Biden administration’s actions.
In a democracy (like our Constitutional Republic) the supreme power resides in the hands of the people. Our elected representatives create laws as allowed by the U.S. Constitution created by the people who reserved for themselves the right to change the Constitution. Judicial or executive branch actions to create or change laws or our Constitution violate our Constitution, are contrary to the people’s will, and undermine our “democracy”.
Justice Jackson’s criminal sentences were typically substantially lower (e.g., 34% shorter for all, including violent, crimes and 47% shorter for distributing child pornography) than the national sentencing guidelines established by the people’s representatives.
Several of Justice Jackson’s judicial decisions in high profile cases appear politically motivated and were reversed even by the left leaning D.C. Circuit Court. Either she doesn’t understand our laws and Constitution, or she rejects the will of the people. In either case she undermines our democracy.
In her confirmation hearings Justice Jackson said that she (a Harvard graduate) couldn’t define a woman. This suggests that she will ignore biology, reject common knowledge, and refuse to bar biological males from accessing women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, and competing in women’s sports.
During questioning Justice Jackson indicated deviousness, if not outright dishonesty. Despite having advocated critical race theory in the past, she now says she doesn’t know about it. This suggests she’ll inject race into the Supreme Court’s Constitutional responsibility to dispense blind justice.
Justice Jackson signaled her intent to support Biden’s attempt to strip Americans of their Second Amendment rights by answering that Americans’ Second Amendment rights have been established by the Supreme Court which are reversible, rather than confirming that they are Constitutional rights and thus irreversible.
A complete Senate consideration of Justice Jackson’s elevation to the Supreme Court was constrained because the Biden administration withheld parts of her official record. This signals that Justice Jackson will support actions contrary to the American people’s will and undermine our “democracy”.
Justice Jackson will likely show leniency for criminals, overrule the laws created by the people’s representatives, limit our freedoms including our First and Second Amendment rights, vote contrary to the views of the overwhelming majority of Americans, and overrule the original meaning of our Constitution established by the people. Justice Jackson will vote to overthrow our “democracy”.
Don Ewing
Meredith
