To The Daily Sun,
About 100,000,000 tax dollars have been spent searching for former President Donald Trump’s transgressions. If President Trump is so guilty, why is the Jan. 6 Committee so one-sided, inflammatory, and dishonest?
Chair Bennie Thompson falsely indicated that Capitol Police were killed on Jan. 6; none were.
Cassidy Hutchinson presented hearsay evidence; people with first-hand knowledge, interviewed privately by the committee, offer public testimony that her claims are false.
Trump’s speech urging people to protest at the Capitol was played, but without Trump’s assertion to “peacefully protest.”
The Jan6Com claims that Trump was OK with armed people assaulting the Capitol. There was no evidence of protestors with guns storming the Capitol.
On Jan. 4, warned of possible violence, Trump offered 20,000 soldiers to protect the Capitol. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are responsible for protecting the Capitol (not Trump), why did they reject Trump’s offer? The Jan6Com isn’t interested.
Officer Caroline Edwards testified that only five officers confronted about 300 protestors an hour before any violence began. Knowing of likely violence, why weren’t reinforcements provided? The Jan6Com isn’t interested.
The Jan6Com criminalizes questioning the election and seeking remedies. But this is legal, common, and was done by Al Gore, John Kerry, Chair Thompson, and Maxine Waters and many others.
Trump attempted to quell the Jan. 6 violence. Joe Biden, Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other Democrats still haven’t condemned the Justice Brett Kavanaugh assassination attempt weeks ago, or tried to quell, rather than encourage, the violent pro-choice rioters.
The Jan6Com is Democrats’ attempt to avoid the electoral defeat they deserve because of the pain they chose to inflict on the American people. Even worse, after more than 30 years of relative safety, Biden’s incompetence has resulted in a real threat of nuclear world war and the possible annihilation of the human race.
Don Ewing
Meredith
