What do parents do when their child’s behavior changes significantly? They wonder why. If there’s a problem, they want to fix it.
Without an obvious explanation such as family, friend, pet, or growth-related problem, parents seek input from anyone they think might help, e.g., siblings, teachers, coaches, doctor. Parents assume that everyone will want to help fix your child’s problem.
Unfortunately, that may not be true. New Hampshire Democrat legislators stopped a parental rights law (SB 272) that would require school employees to provide honest and complete responses to parents', except known abusive parents, inquiries.
Democrats decided that some people, i.e. school officials including teachers, can withhold information from parents, including about a student’s gender confusion or inclinations. People who may barely know your child. People who often poorly do the job for which they were trained. People who may be introducing your child to sex or gender ideas for which he/she is not mature enough. People who may be confusing your child about his/her gender e.g., by asking your son/daughter if he/she is really a boy/girl. People who may be taking advantage of your child and telling your child to keep secrets from you. Democrats decided that these people can withhold information from you, your child’s loving parents.
The Democrats who stopped the parental rights bill say that you who gave birth to this child, feed, clothe, protect, teach, encourage, and love this child; you who would sacrifice your life to protect your child; you don’t have a right to know about every issue your child may be having.
Did you vote for Democrats so they could make parents worry, watch their child suffer, and struggle to identify their child’s problems while schools withhold the information parents need to help their child?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.