To The Daily Sun,
Democrats who attack the democratically enacted Florida “Parental Rights” (falsely labelled “Don’t say gay”) and New Hampshire “Right to Freedom from Discrimination” laws misrepresent and slander them. The laws’ speech restrictions that Democrats call Stalinist censorship are limited to certain work situations and minor compared with many employment restrictions.
The Democrat Party imposes much stricter censorship and punishment of people’s (not just employee) speech they consider adequately objectionable wherever it happens. Such speech often gets people slandered, banned from social media (e.g. Donald Trump), harassed and/or fired. Speakers with opposing views are shouted-down or cancelled. Information Democrats oppose is often misrepresented or completely censored (e.g. Hunter Biden’s laptop).
Florida’s law (tinyurl.com/2tbmrzdv) identifies parental rights and control over their children’s education and health, and restricts presenting age-inappropriate information about sex and gender in school settings (even most Florida Democrats support it). Its critics don’t explain which sex acts they want taught or shown to young (Kindergarten-3rd grade) children and how these help young children. Nor do they explain how creating confusion about gender helps young (K-3rd), impressionable, and vulnerable children.
NH’s law doesn’t restrict teaching slavery (as often falsely claimed), or any actual history of, mostly Democrat, oppression of Blacks, e.g. Jim Crow Laws, the KKK, bad schools. The law (tinyurl.com/32mx7vpr, Sections 354-A:29-A:34) says that people, including children, cannot be discriminated against, nor can they be identified as superior or inferior to others because of age, sex, race, gender, religion, or many other characteristics. Discrimination harms students and society. Democrats don’t explain how creating disharmony and friction among races, genders, religions, etc. is good; they just want to do it.
When so many American schools inadequately educate many students, why do many Democrats demand adding instruction that causes confusion, disharmony, and harm without benefitting students’ successful futures?
Don Ewing
Meredith
