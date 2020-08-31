To The Daily Sun,
They call me racist because:
I love my “Family” and will protect them.
I love my “God” and practice my faith.
I love my country the “USA” and will protect it from anything that would try to destroy it.
I own and carry “guns” and believe it is a right of all law-abiding Americans.
I carry and read the “Bible” and pray for civil rights for all of humanity and that violence will end.
I believe in “freedom of speech” for everyone, and your right to disagree, without name calling and character assassination.
I believe the right of peaceful “protest and demonstration,” not rioting causing violence, destruction of property and looting. Violators need to be prosecuted.
I believe in ”equal rights for all.” I need to earn your respect, as well as you are earning mine.
I believe in “legal immigration,” not illegal immigration. Illegal immigrants should be deported and encourage to reenter the country legally
I believe in helping the” needy,” not those that are using the system for personal gain.
I believe “all lives matter,” both the born and the unborn.
I stand for the “flag” and kneel for the “cross”.
Last, but not the least, you call me, “A privileged white male”. It was through determination and hard work, 10 hours a day, six and seven days a week for 38 years that enabled me to achieve what I have. If this is what it means to be privileged. Then I’m privileged.
It is a privilege to be an American live in the USA and being part of making America one the greatest nations on the planet. I AM PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!
If this is what makes me a “racist,” so be it, call me racist!
You have called me a racist for what I believe in and practice. What I would like to know is what do you believe in and what should I call you.?
GOD BLESS AMERICA.
Don Bormes
Sanbornton
