What was once known as Election Day has become election month. In spite of modern technology and the best of communication devices, as of Nov. 23, four U.S. House races, two of them in California, had yet to be called, and the state reportedly still had nearly 600,000 ballots uncounted. This in a state where “every registered voter is automatically mailed a ballot 29 days prior to Election Day.” California, in its infinite wisdom, “accepts mail ballots for the week following Election Day.”

