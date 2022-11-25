What was once known as Election Day has become election month. In spite of modern technology and the best of communication devices, as of Nov. 23, four U.S. House races, two of them in California, had yet to be called, and the state reportedly still had nearly 600,000 ballots uncounted. This in a state where “every registered voter is automatically mailed a ballot 29 days prior to Election Day.” California, in its infinite wisdom, “accepts mail ballots for the week following Election Day.”
One of the worst long-lasting side effects of COVID-related government mismanagement was mail-in voting. Not only does vote by mail cause delay in election results, it also is far less secure than voting in person, particularly where one must prove one’s identity. Depending upon which report one reads, there are either 15 or 18 states that do not even require an ID to vote. How can Americans have faith in the integrity of elections when it’s easier to vote than to check into a Motel 6?
Thank goodness New Hampshire still does things correctly in this regard. Because I was going to be out of town for the primary and the general elections, I voted absentee at the city clerk’s office on both occasions. I was very pleased to see that I was required to show proof of identity and of residency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.