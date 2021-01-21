To The Daily Sun,
Masks work. Scientists tell us that. They help stop the spread of viruses. Events held where people don't wear masks have more viral spreading than events where people do wear masks.
Florida, South Dakota, and Sweden were given as examples of places where masks were not requested and which did not spread viruses, in a letter to the editor on Monday, Jan 18. This is not true. Sweden has had more outbreaks and more deaths per capita than Norway, Finland, and Denmark, where people took the advice of scientists and wore masks. At one point, South Dakota led the world in the spread of COVID-19, after a motorcycle rally. Florida's record for containing spread is not good.
Stating lies as truth has consequences. COVID-19 did not just go away, 'like a miracle.' If President Trump had told the truth about COVID-19, tens, probably hundreds, of thousands of lives would not have been lost, and our hospitals would not be in such dire straits. Some people believed Trump, and either died or spread the disease. Trump is not a scientist.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
