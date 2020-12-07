To The Daily Sun,
COVID Numbers: Sorry, folks, but the idea that the COVID numbers are somehow inaccurate because the doctors who actually treat these patients are not accounting for other possible causes of death are COMPLETELY INACCURATE! The doctor is the one treating the patient, and he/she knows what the principal cause of death was. In point of fact, if anything, the actual numbers of COVID infections are grossly understated, as are the actual numbers of COVID deaths. Stop questioning these numbers with mind numbing foolishness about the causes of death and numbers of infections. It is much worse than you think, and I'm sick and tired of folks understating the seriousness of this pandemic, and failing to protect themselves and others by now wearing masks or socially distancing. This pandemic will get much worse, and soon, because of the number of fools who insist on gathering together without protection. These folks, and others, will pay a very severe price for their stupidity.
Dick de Séve
Gilmanton
