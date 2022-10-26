Folks in Farmington, Rochester, New Durham, Alton, Gilmanton and Strafford have a chance to elect a state senator who will work for the people: Ruth Larson.
Having resided in that senate district, I have seen voters unwittingly elect candidates who consistently bow to their corporate donors rather than work for struggling New Hampshire families. State Sens. Jim Forsythe and James Gray time after time voted in favor of legislation that increased the burden of property taxes, that sabotaged proposals that would lower energy costs, and that stymied our efforts to protect our water and address climate change.
Not only that, your current state senator, James “Book-Banner” Gray, is so out of touch with the will of the people that he was voted down 12-1 as Rochester city councilman to ban LGBTQ+ books from the Rochester City Library. He supported Gov. Chris Sununu's abortion ban.
But Nov. 8, voters can elect a candidate who has always worked for the people — not for corporate donors — in the NH Senate: Ruth Larson.
I have worked with Larson for candidates and issues that support families and a sustainable future. I’ve witnessed her commitment and her insistence on listening to and working for the people.
In such a conservative district, we will flip this seat only if we rally our friends and neighbors who would otherwise not vote in midterm elections to get out and vote for Ruth Larson for state Senate. It’s worth getting out of our comfort zone to talk to people and follow up by making sure they get out to vote. We can’t afford not to.
