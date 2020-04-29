To The Daily Sun,
Don't you know that Covid-19 is literally unstoppable? You can wear a mask, gloves, spray door handles — whatever you think might help.It may do some good, but i'm here to tell those of you that don't already know it that this could go on for months or years. The government won't say that because people are already so freaked out this will also happen again.
We need to learn what worked and what didn't. Viruses mutate, so a vaccine is trying to hit a moving target like the "regular" flu. This is a terrible time for every nation on earth,some are not being remotely truthful about the number of Covid-19 cases or deaths and China is one of them; big surprise there. GOD help us all because he's the only one that can stop this now.
Derek Adams
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.