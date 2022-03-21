To The Daily Sun,
My heartfelt thanks to local residents who donated medical equipment, hygiene products, blankets, clothing, food and baby needs to aid Ukrainian refugees. In only two days almost 500 pouds of emergency supplies were donated.
On March 12, I had the pleasure of delivering these items to the home of Ukrainian friends on the Seacoast. Combined with donations from others in New Hampshire, over 14,000 pounds of supplies were trucked to New Jersey for onward shipment to Poland.
Thank you for the amazing response, and please continue to keep the innocent people of the Ukraine in your prayers.
Denise Williamson
Laconia
