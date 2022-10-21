To The Daily Sun,

How did our county delegation get to the point we found ourselves earlier this year? Some applaud the members who finally called a special meeting to deal with the Gunstock commissioners who, collaborating with most in the delegation, caused Gunstock’s closure after driving out the management team. Why did it take a potential lawsuit for some to finally stand up and act? Why didn’t they act when they were appointing political partisans over those more qualified or were inadequately funding the nursing home and corrections staff?

