How did our county delegation get to the point we found ourselves earlier this year? Some applaud the members who finally called a special meeting to deal with the Gunstock commissioners who, collaborating with most in the delegation, caused Gunstock’s closure after driving out the management team. Why did it take a potential lawsuit for some to finally stand up and act? Why didn’t they act when they were appointing political partisans over those more qualified or were inadequately funding the nursing home and corrections staff?
While some did not win their primaries, Nov. 8 is the right time to change who represents us by electing representatives who will focus on what is best for the county instead of taking combative partisan approaches to everything.
Rep. Tim Lang is running for State Senate. Should a member of this delegation serve a broader role in New Hampshire? We needed timely and strong leadership to stand against those who caused the calamities with Gunstock and the county. We did not see that from Lang. It’s past time to elect representatives who will focus honest efforts on reasonable, not political, solutions to our needs.
Kate Miller, also running for Senate in District 2, will do just that. A 30-year resident of NH who raised seven children here, Kate is practical, reasonable, solutions driven and, above all, honest. The NH Senate Republicans recently released a Facebook ad stating, “Stop Kate Miller from creating a state income tax.” She obviously cannot create a state income tax on her own but, more importantly, she is opposed to one.
The web of lies continues to be spun by the GOP. We are in dire need of honesty from our elected officials. Miller is smart, practical and honest — a combination NH can benefit from.
