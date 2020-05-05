To The Daily Sun,
I would like to request that people please refrain from:
1. Yelling at store employees for doing their job when you are only allowed to take a certain amount of a product/food. They are only following the rules of their store. It is N.H. people and most of them were probably the original hoarders.
2. Don’t yell, threaten, or swear at people because they don’t have what you consider "safety" gear on while out. It is not mandatory, it is ONLY a precaution. And, as you can see by some letter writers, they just don’t care or believe it will happen to them or someone they love, until it does. Then, I’m sure that tune will change rapidly.
3. COVID doesn’t care where you live, how old you are, or your religion or health. It can and will come to whomever it wants. My brother’s co-worker was 37 years old, in top shape, and he died from this virus within days of getting it. So that theory is null and out the window of reality.
4. You don’t want Mass. folks up here? Fine — YOU support ALL the local businesses on your own. You can pay for their homes, boats, and taxes, too. The "out-of-staters" make up a huge amount of the economy here. These people have a right to go to their properties without some N.H. "elites" getting upset. Again, why worry or care? COVID is hogwash right? Oh, and if that’s the only license plate you see up here, please look harder, I’ve seen many other plates as well. Stop trying to cause problems — this state has enough right now.
5. If you think you are the only person sick of the stay-at-home order, think again. Staying home is NOT against your constitutional rights and it’s not thumbing a nose up at your freedoms; it’s called “trying to save lives”. Your problem is that it’s an inconvenience! All I hear is "whining" about haircuts, bars, nails, and getting MY teeth cleaned. The people who own these shops and offices will be open to "risks" you will have NO clue about. Not to mention the amount of work and changes that will be in place to keep them and YOU safe now. Try thinking of others and not just yourself. The re-opening should not be rushed at all or we will be back at square one in July. Won’t that be fun?
6. Enough political blame game — it’s SO old and many are over it! The virus is here; deal with it. If you don’t like name calling or silly "titles" then just don’t do it as many of you have done both past and present. That is called being a hypocrite! You can’t have it all your way every day. You don’t like it? Don’t read it.
“Do you remember a time we couldn’t wait to grow up? Hmm...what the hell were we thinking.” — Daily Quotes.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
