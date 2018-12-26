To The Daily Sun,
Well he did it, shut down the government! I for one am actually proud that we have a president is willing to take a stand. After years of both Democrats and Republicans saying they will do something about illegal immigration president Trump finally is taking it on. Oddly, he is being opposed by the very party that wanted to stem the flow of illegal immigration for the last 23 years. Here are links to videos of the last two Democratic presidents making speeches on this very subject. Here is Bill Clinton in 1995 (https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4689871/bill-clinton-howwhy-illegal-immigrants-america) and here is president Obama in 2014. (https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/transcript-obamas-immigration-speech/2014/11/20/14ba8042-7117-11e4-893f-86bd390a3340_story.html?utm_term=.fca6bac96826). If either of these speeches were written “anonymously” without video you would think they were given by President Trump. I hope everyone watches both but here are some highlights.
President Clinton “A large number of Americans are disturbed by the number of illegal immigrants entering our country. The jobs they hold could be otherwise be held by citizens of legal immigrants. The public services they use impose burdens on our taxpayers.”
President Clinton “We are a nation of immigrants but we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years and we must do more to stop it.”
President Obama “Today our immigration system is broken and everybody knows it! Families that enter our country the right way and play by the rules watch others flout the rules.”
President Obama “When I took office, I committed to fixing this broken immigration system and I began by doing what I could to secure our borders”
Here is a video of Senator Chuck Schumer in 2014 (https://www.c-span.org/video/?319377-4/senator-schumer-immigration-reform) railing on House Republicans for doing nothing to pass a bill that he and the Senate passed which was in line with President Obama’s speech above. So here we are four years later and Senator Schumer is effectively doing the same thing he accused his Republican counterparts of doing back then. Senator Schumer and the left-leaning media have tried to dupe the American public into believing this is a “Trump shutdown” but I for one am not buying it.
The media talking points that $5 billion is too much money is ridiculous. It’s little more than a rounding error on a $4 trillion budget. Likewise, the point that a border wall will not be effective is also nonsense. It has worked in Israel for decades and is well documented. The most recent claim that it’s inhumane is grasping at straws for anything that will gain support. Mexico has offered asylum to those seeking it.
I’d also like to address the media’s claim that sanctuary cities make America safer. Here is a brief video of Mark Penn, a Democratic strategist, on criminals being turned over to ICE (https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/394624-mark-penn-84-percent-support-turning-undocumented-immigrants-over-authorities). Summary is that 84 percent of Americans want local law enforcement to turn over illegal immigrants that commit crimes to ICE agents. You won’t see that on CNN.
For anyone who doesn’t think illegal immigration affects them, I will state a fact that few if any even think about. The average cost to educate one student in the U.S. public school systems is around $15,000/year. Wikipedia puts the number of school age illegal immigrants was around 1,100,000 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Undocumented_youth_in_the_United_States). The cost to educate them is $15,000 x 1,100,000 = $16.5 billion per year. Again, this is just to put the $5 billion president Trump is asking for into perspective.
As I said in my previous letter (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/billion-for-border-wall-is-dust-in-a-trillion-budget/article_60cbaa0c-0235-11e9-9b69-733d311db110.html), this stalemate now in the Senate has little to do with fixing a problem that has existed for the last 50 years but rather to oppose anything and everything the current president wants to do. The mainstream media goes out of its way to tell you “WHAT” to think even if it means peddling false claims and suppressing opposing facts. I write letters to provide readers with facts so they can think “FOR” themselves.
I’ll close this letter with a quote. “Insanity is continuing to do the same thing and expecting different results.” Let’s stop the insanity and hold our senators accountable now for fixing this political impasse. Both Senators Hassen and Shaheen represent N.H., not N.Y. Write them and express your views as I have. Love him or hate him in my “opinion” president Trump is right on this issue.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
