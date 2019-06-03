To The Daily Sun,
To paraphrase an old adage "crazy is as crazy does" really fits our current democrats in Washington. They are still obsessing over the false narrative that President Trump colluded with the Russians then obstructed the Mueller investigation. I mean seriously, Mueller assembled a team of rabid anti-Trumpers, spent two years trying to frame the President, dug up a few unrelated criminal activities by others otherwise came away with zip. Not satisfied, then says he couldn't clear the President of obstruction.
Really? That's like if someone claimed James Veverka, for instance, was a big money donor to HAMAS or James Weeks was spending vacations going around burning down Christian churches ( both examples total nonsense) without any evidence, but then that someone says, "I can't clear them though."
Mueller might not have been able to indite the President if any crimes were committed by him but certainly could have identified them in his final report. Still trying to muddy the waters and get even with Trump for not making him the AG, Muller says he couldn't rule out obstruction. And the Trump haters go crazy, "impeach" they scream. Right, no evidence, remember folks, but off the deep end they go.
I've said before Dems are crazy and those in Congress and elsewhere are proving me right again. But by all means continue looking like a bunch of delusional children with this hysteria. It's come down on the left that their position is evidence is optional when conservatives or Repubs are concerned, the accusation alone is sufficient. That flies in the face of a thousand years of western common and adjudicated law. It is the tactic of tyranny and dictators and as un-american as it gets.
It would be laughable that the Dems intend to go forward with the biggest kangaroo court since Judge Roy Bean, with the predetermined impeachment process. It will not change anything because the Senate will never convict due to "lack of evidence." Then the question will be can these Dem. leaders control all those disappointed radical leftists they have been whipping up into a frenzy for the past two years or can we expect out of control violence or even a civil war? (Not a stretch given recent actions by ANTIFA)
I would admonish the left to be careful what you wish for, after all what comes around goes around.
Steve Earle
Gilford
