To The Daily Sun,
Let us not be afraid to truly excel in education. The recent action in Concord by the Democratic majority to not accept federal funds for charter schools is another example of very poor judgment. Probably not the last weak decision. I am afraid it will continue into 2020 before the election when the people will finally elect those who really value education for all without an agenda that hurts our children. If the public system is so wonderful, why is the majority party so afraid of honest competition?
My view is they are truly afraid of the truth as it is faulted. I recognized this many years ago and, like many public officials and a new elected important Laconia official coming aboard in January.
I sent my children to private school. Choice! We all recognized the true value of personal and public choice in our decisions. As a senior citizen, I can’t understand this lack of vision for our grandchildren. A parent’s opportunity for a choice in education is the American way, except when those that profess inclusion actually want to exclude the honest taxpayers of this choice because of political power.
Shame on you in Concord for not approving funds for charter schools. I hope you look in the education mirror. You may not like what you see.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
