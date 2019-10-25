My name is Sofia Spanos and my dad, Peter Spanos, is running for mayor. I am a resident of Laconia and hope to one day raise my family here. Over the past months, I have attended three mayoral debates, actively read the Laconia Daily Sun and participated in numerous campaign activities. The high and low points of this campaign are exemplified by the way in which the candidates have been conducting themselves.
The High Point: The high point of this campaign is the continuous display of fortitude by Peter Spanos in the face of false, negative and hurtful lies fired his way by Andrew Hosmer and the opposition. Growing up, my Yia Yia (in her infinite Greek wisdom) always said to me “deeds, not words.” I continuously consider the weight of an individual’s actions to be insurmountably worthier than what a person says. Fortunately, my father has been a lifelong example of how to live with the highest integrity. Emulating this notion, my father lives through actions, not rhetoric. As a man of principles, my father is the prime example of an honest and loyal man. These principles are critical for a leader to demonstrate at all time, especially when tested in the political arena.
The Low Point: The low point of this campaign is that the opponent and his sycophants are painting my father in a negative light based on their own falsifications. Specifically, in the 10/24 debate for residents of South Down Shores, the opponent accused my father of being racist, discriminatory and a liar. That is a blatant and disgusting personal attack on character. As the rhetoric of Andrew Hosmer continues, my father’s moral values do not waiver. A leader is characterized by core values that prevail regardless of the season or tumult. The future of this city will be determined by the accountability of its citizens who are in need of a leader to set the precedent. In emulation of my Yia Yia, Mary Spanos’ legacy, my dad holds himself accountable by always practicing deeds over words and challenges my brother and I to do the same. Please vote for my father, Peter Spanos, on Tuesday November 5. Thank you.
Sofia Spanos,
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.