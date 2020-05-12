To The Daily Sun,
I completely agree with Dennis Morrissette and Jean Ferreira. It's time to get back to work!
We slowed the spread, which was the original objective amid the onslaught of this disease. We've PASSED the time we should've gotten back. Instead we kept moving the goalposts. We can't hide under our covers forever. Covid-19 is not the only disease out there, folks. There's always going to be risk, in everything we do. Just getting out of bed in the morning has risk.
I'm going to live my life this summer the way I have for my other 36 summers before this one coming up. It's up to WE THE PEOPLE to fight to get our rights back! They are using this as a way to see how many rights and civil liberties they can take away. Never in my life have I seen churches closed, which is extremely unconstitutional, or not be able to get my haircut or my nails done, or go to my favorite restaurant. It's time to open back up. If you're afraid of the virus, then stay inside and hide under your covers. Just make sure you don't suffocate.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
