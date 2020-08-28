To The Daily Sun,
That cartoon in Thursday's paper just shows how low The Daily Sun really goes. Absolutely disgusting and appalling. You've lost me as a reader until this is resolved, if I even come back.
This, by the way, isn't the first instance of this kind of thing in this paper; Shame on you for allowing that to be printed.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
