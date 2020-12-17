To The Daily Sun,
Having volunteered with Dawn Johnson on the board for Lakes Region Child Care Services, I am deeply saddened and disturbed to see her ignorant, at best, or anti-Semitic, at worst, social media post. Just because you say you "do not know" from where a post originated, does not negate the awfulness of forwarding the post itself! The pathetic apology she gave further demonstrates her lack of actual remorse or understanding of the consequences of these views. By refusing to listen to the overwhelming calls for her resignation, she continues to demonstrate her unfit character and lack of knowledge of what it means to serve all of her constituents. Shame on Dawn Johnson!
Debra Zimmermann
Gilford
