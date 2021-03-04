To The Daily Sun,
As a lifelong resident, a local business owner, and secretary for the 4th of July committee since 2017; I wanted to explain the thought process for Warrant Article 29. In November 2019, at a work session, the Selectmen provided the 4th of July committee with a list of items that needed to be followed in order to remain a town committee. All items were already existing, with the exception that all board members are required to be town residents. The selectman gave one year and two months to form a separate organization and then would be removed as a town committee. The committee looked into switching to a nonprofit organization. Currently, as a town committee, the 4th of July events fall under the town insurance at no extra charge (verified by Primex), and vendors are required to carry their own insurance. If the committee moves to a nonprofit, same-day insurance would be needed and the cost will be approximately $3,500.
The selectmen provided a draft 2021 budget to the budget committee with $3 on the line item for patriot purposes. These funds cover the cost of the police and fire personnel, and flags for Memorial Day and 4th of July. By eliminating patriot purposes from the budget, it would mean that the 4th of July would need to raise funds to cover the cost of the police and fire personnel and flags, an expense of approximately $9,000. This was put back in the budget by the budget committee.
Funds are raised a year in advance. Raising the extra funds for these two items could total around $12,500. This expense would be too much of a financial expectation on the local businesses and townspeople to contribute.
In last week's paper it was stated “the article has more to do with how the funds will be housed”, which is incorrect. The funds are currently in a separate account under the town of Ashland. The committee is not looking to change that, just looking to keep what was rightfully donated for 4th of July events and not town funds. RSA 32:7 provides: "All appropriations shall lapse at the end of the fiscal year and any unexpended portion thereof shall not be expended without further appropriation, unless: . . . . VI. The amount is appropriated under a special warrant article and is explicitly designated in the article and by vote of the meeting as nonlapsing." RSA 31:130 defenders claim it is worded illegally. Comments were made about how large the budget is, stating it is too much to handle as a town committee. We are talking about a $25,000 budget annually, half of which is fireworks.
With this information, I encourage you to vote “yes” to warrant article 29, to continue Ashland’s 4th of July celebration. If you would like to participate in the planning of the 4th of July, join a meeting on the 4th Wednesday of the month.
Deb Hughes Perdue
Ashland
