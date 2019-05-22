To The Daily Sun,
While healing from hip replacement, I'm seeing lots of CNN. Within minutes of each other, I heard Iran's top diplomat respond to our U.S. threats. He said this calls for U.S. recognizing the precarious situation we, the U.S., are creating and without thought for consequences. (That's Trump through and through — unserious about consequences as he shallow-thinking tweets his orders.) Then I heard new Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City interviewed.
De Blasio nearly right away launched into explaining he's known Con Don for a long time. He's challenged Con Don in court and caused him to back down. Bill de Blasio said, " Con Don is a regular playground bully. You can't let him get the upper hand." I heard de Blasio recount that he's had six years of tackling the problems of America's largest city, naming his gains for the people. He's well aware of the short time we have to address climate change, and he's well aware of income inequality hurting too many people. He was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017 with landslide victories both times.
If a new Deutsche Bank investigation of the billions Trump/Kushner borrowed and used somehow doesn't make Trump quake, then this challenge by Bill de Blasio should. If it turns out we see a Bill Weld candidacy in 2020 because something happened to derail Trump before then, well, we might have two fine men in face off: high-achieving-for-the-people Bill de Blasio v. thoughtful and respected Bill Weld. It could be like the clouds breaking open and a shaft of sunlight shining down, that election. I know that's a lot of "ifs." Just hoping.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
