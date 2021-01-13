To The Daily Sun,
Thank you for publishing the story of Tim Carter's experiences in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. I had no idea that the storming of the Capitol of the nation was simply because the protesters needed to take a leak! That makes a lot of sense! I have read that a few of your "patriots" friends also defecated in the halls of the Capitol and then spread feces on the walls. Were you one of those "patriots"?
I hope you flushed the toilets and lowered the toilet seats afterwards.
Question: Have you ever actually read the Constitution or do you simply rely on talk radio or Alex Jones, that community college dropout, for you opinions? Or are you one of those QAnon wackos who believes everything some mythical person named "Q" posts?
Daylon Brock
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.