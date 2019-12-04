To The Daily Sun,
When we read various letters in the newspapers, we come to realize what we have lost in our country, our society, and our own life. Our country is divided. Respect, love, caring for others appears to be a lost art. We forget there are people and programs surrounding us that quietly touch and improve the lives of others.
The Day Away Program in Bristol has dedicated volunteers that give their time to support this program. This “fun” program provides socialization for the participant and respite for the caregiver. It is a non-denominational and nonprofit program for those individuals that have been diagnosed with early stages of Alzheimer’s or any form of dementia. We work as a “team”.
The program is designed that every participant has a “companion” volunteer and a registered nurse always present. It is held every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bristol in the lower level of Our Lady of Grace Church. The day begins with quiet conversation and continues with crafts, exercise, and games to play. We also have visiting musicians. We have fire drills, CPR classes are offered, and lectures on various topics. A nutritional home-made lunch is provided.
We have been open for over six years. Help us keep this beautiful program open — volunteer! Please spend a morning or afternoon, once or twice a month, with us. No experience is necessary, with on-the-job training. Please call or email: Sandra Coleman BSN, RN, sjrhett@roadrunner.com, 603-536-6304.
Sandra Coleman
Holderness
P.S. If you have the time, join us at our Christmas Open House on Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.
